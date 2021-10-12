Keller ISD Pulls Plug on Virtual Learning

The Keller Independent School District says next month they will end the virtual learning option for students in grades K-6 and bring them back into the classroom.

In a statement released Tuesday, the Keller ISD said that virtual lessons would end on Nov. 12 and that all students currently enrolled in the virtual program would return to campuses on Nov. 29, after the Thanksgiving break.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

"With COVID-19 cases currently decreasing in Keller ISD and with discussions that a vaccine may be available for children under the age of 12 toward the end of the year, the district plans to end the virtual learning option (VLO) on Nov. 19, with the plan to welcome current VLO students back to campuses on Nov. 29," the district said.

The week of Nov. 15-19 is now planned to be a transition week for virtual students to visit their home campuses and meet their teachers ahead of the district's fall break which runs from Nov. 22-26.

Keller ISD said families of current virtual students will be provided more information about the transition process in October and November.

The district has been offering an asynchronous virtual learning option, with no live instruction, for students whose families preferred they attend school virtually due to the spike in delta variant cases of COVID-19 that started climbing shortly before school began.

Keller ISD said they had hoped SB15, which passed during the Texas Legislature's second special session, would provide funding for continued virtual learning within the district, but that the law's strict eligibility requirements prevented the district from fully funding their virtual program.