Johnson County Reports 1st Coronavirus-Related Death

The man, in his late 60s, contracted the virus on a cruise ship, officials say

By Chris Blake

coronavirus generic 3

A man in his late 60s is the first Johnson County resident to die from coronavirus, officials say.

The man had underlying health conditions, contracted COVID-19 while on a cruise and died at an out-of-state hospital, according to Johnson County Emergency Management.

The county said its "hearts and prayers go out to his family and we grive with them." They added no further information would be released.

Johnson County reported its first case of COVID-19 on March 18.

