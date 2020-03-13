Great Wolf Lodge Closing All Resorts Amid Coronavirus Concerns

The Great Wolf Lodge will shut down all 19 of its resorts due to concerns over coronavirus.

The closure includes the resort in Grapevine.

The closure starts at 2 p.m. on Sunday. All the resorts will stay closed through April 1.

The company released a statement saying "The health and safety of our guests and pack members is always our primary focus and it guides all decisions made at Great Wolf Lodge. While we've had no reported cases of COVID-19 and the CDC states there is no evidence that COVID-19 can be spread through the use of pools or hot tubs, after carefully reviewing the large gathering guidelines from government officials we believe it is in the best interest of our guests and pack members to close all of our resorts starting at 2pm on March 15 with plans to re-open on April 2. We will continue to monitor the ongoing situation and stay connected with federal and state health officials for updates."