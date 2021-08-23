coronavirus

Garland ISD Hosts 8 Vaccine Clinics at Area High Schools Through Sept. 2

The schedule of vaccine clinics at area schools is below

garland-isd
NBC 5 News

The Garland Independent School District is holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics at eight district high schools through Sept. 2.

The clinics begin Aug. 23 and will be held daily from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. A schedule is below.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Aug. 23 at Rowlett HS
Aug. 25 at Sachse HS
Aug. 26 at Garland HS
Aug. 27 at Naaman Forest HS
Aug. 30 at North Garland HS
Aug. 31 at South Garland HS
Sept. 1 at Lakeview Centennial HS
Sept. 2 at the GRCTC

The free vaccines are being administered in partnership with the Garland Health Department and are open to staff, parents, students age 12 and up. Vaccines are administered on a first-come, first-served basis and no appointments are needed.

Adults and students attending must fill out the permission form and the Immtrac form. Parents will fill out student forms and turn them into the school's front office. Parents do not need to be there for the administration of the dose. Adults will fill out their own forms and bring them to the clinic. Bring your COVID-19 vaccination card, if you have one. Fill out the booster form, if needed.

Please visit garlandisd.net/COVIDVaccineClinics for details.

This article tagged under:

coronaviruscovid-19 vaccineGarlandGarland ISD
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us