Garland ISD Hosts 8 Vaccine Clinics at Area High Schools Through Sept. 2

The Garland Independent School District is holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics at eight district high schools through Sept. 2.

The clinics begin Aug. 23 and will be held daily from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. A schedule is below.

Aug. 23 at Rowlett HS

Aug. 25 at Sachse HS

Aug. 26 at Garland HS

Aug. 27 at Naaman Forest HS

Aug. 30 at North Garland HS

Aug. 31 at South Garland HS

Sept. 1 at Lakeview Centennial HS

Sept. 2 at the GRCTC

The free vaccines are being administered in partnership with the Garland Health Department and are open to staff, parents, students age 12 and up. Vaccines are administered on a first-come, first-served basis and no appointments are needed.

Adults and students attending must fill out the permission form and the Immtrac form. Parents will fill out student forms and turn them into the school's front office. Parents do not need to be there for the administration of the dose. Adults will fill out their own forms and bring them to the clinic. Bring your COVID-19 vaccination card, if you have one. Fill out the booster form, if needed.

Please visit garlandisd.net/COVIDVaccineClinics for details.