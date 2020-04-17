coronavirus

Furloughed Hotel Cooking Staff Serves Breakfast to Sanitation Workers

By Larry Collins

The staff of Best Western Plus DFW Suites cooked and served breakfast to Irving sanitation workers.
The furloughed cooking staff at a North Texas hotel has found a way to turn adversity into an opportunity to say, “thank you.”

Workers said these frontline workers don’t always get the recognition they deserves in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis.

The measure gave the hotel staff a chance to briefly get back to work while showing the sanitation workers they are appreciated.

“We’re just trying to stay positive just as everyone else is. This is something to keep our staff busy. There’s no better feeling than to give back and to know that we are all in this together,” Assistant General Manager Blanca Enriquez said. “It’s really exciting. It’s worth the getting up in the morning and they are already talking about ‘when are you going to do this again?’”

