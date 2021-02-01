Frisco Teacher Dies from COVID-19 Complications

A math teacher for Frisco ISD has died after a battle with COVID-19.

Scott Benschneider had been hospitalized with complications from COVID-19 since mid-December, according to a GoFundMe page set up for his family.

"The love each one of you has shared for Scott and our family will never be forgotten," a relative wrote in an update dated January 27.

Benschneider taught Advanced Placement Statistics and Pre-AP Pre-Calculus at Lebanon Trail High School.

District and campus counselors will be on hand to support students and staff this week.