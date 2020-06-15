Frisco ISD Student-Athlete Tests Positive for COVID-19

Lebanon Trail High School in Frisco closed for Monday after a student who attended summer strength and conditioning workouts tested positive for COVID-19, the district says.

The student went to the workouts last week and was exposed to the virus by a family member. The student tested positive before they showed symptoms, according to Frisco ISD.

The district said it was made aware of the positive test result Sunday and notified all families later that afternoon. The students who had close interaction with the student who tested positive could not return to workouts until finishing a 14-day quarantine, following guidance from the University Interscholastic League and the Texas Education Agency.

Athletes who were in other workout groups will be allowed to return to workouts Tuesday, Frisco ISD said.

The district said the high school underwent two deep cleanings Monday.