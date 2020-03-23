Fourth Grader Pens Essay About Coronavirus Anger and Fears

Schools and teachers are doing what they can to keep kids connected and learning. A principal in the Keller ISD posts daily updates on Facebook.

Stacy Blevins at Eagle Ridge Elementary recently talked to students about what they can and cannot control. Attitude, she told students, is something in their control while closing the school is not.

She went on to challenge students to share any stories they might be writing at home with the possibility that we will “read your story to the whole wide world."

“My daughter, Lily, had an emotional breakdown which required my intervention,” Erin Duffey, a parent of a fourth-grader, told NBC 5. Duffey says as he and his daughter Lily talked, he encouraged her “to write what she was feeling down on paper and submit to Mrs. Blevins and her teachers. The response has been very heartfelt from everyone as we are all coping together.”

Here’s what Lily wrote:

"My Emotions are inside me. My emotions follow me everywhere. They are what make me who I am. They are the ones that make me sad, happy, angry, disgusted, afraid and confused. They are my emotions. When something triggers my emotions they spin around my head, but there’s always one that stands out. I feel mixed emotions when there is more than one trigger, which happened when the school closed. When I heard the school was closing I started crying because I knew I wouldn’t be able to see my friends for more than spring break. I started getting mad because I wouldn’t get to see my amazingly awesome teachers for maybe more than a couple weeks. After my moment I sat down and wiped my tears. I thought that the school was closed for a safety purpose. I knew it wasn’t worth crying about and that I might get to see them in a couple weeks. My emotions sometimes randomly hit me, like when I was having to do something I didn’t want to do. Me and my dad had a difficult conversation and it took a while for me to calm down, but it turned out that it wasn’t that I didn’t want to do something, it was that I was lonely and afraid that I wouldn’t get to see the amazing people at Eagle Ridge. We found a solution and I couldn’t wait to do it! If you just talk it out, things will be okay. It just won’t happen in a blink of an eye. It might take a few minutes. My emotions are what make myself, me."

Duffey allowed NBC 5 to share his daughter’s story to "shed light on the emotional disruption this is causing our children." Duffey says adults discuss the virus and plans to eradicate it, "children are taking this hard."

“This is history in the making just like I remember where I was when the Space Shuttle Challenger exploded only that was a very isolated event, this is worldwide,” Duffey wrote.