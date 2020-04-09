Fort Worth Woman Sings and Serves on USNS Mercy

A hospital shipped operated and staffed by the U.S. Navy is in Los Angeles in support of the nation's COVID-19 response.

The USNS Mercy is serving as a referral hospital for non-COVID-19 patients currently admitted to hospitals on land.

So, what do the men and women in service do to destress a bit? They karaoke!

Hospitalman Kennedy Shoemaker, from Fort Worth, recently took part in what the Navy calls, "a stress decompression karaoke event hosted by the ship's morale welfare and recreation committee."

What did she sing? "Rolling in the Deep" by Adele. Don't underestimate the things this Texan will do!