Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra Canceling ‘Concerts in the Garden’

The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra is canceling Concerts in the Garden for the summer season of 2020.

The symphony orchestra released a statement saying it was "a difficult, but necessary decision to cancel the 30th annual event."

The cancellation comes amid coronavirus concerns and to keep safety precautions in place.

The FWSO is allowing ticket holders to exchange the tickets, request a refund or return them back as a tax-deductible donation.

