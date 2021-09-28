Fort Worth Offering COVID-19 Vaccine at Drive-Thru Clinic

The City of Fort Worth and the Fort Worth ISD are hosting a drive-thru vaccine clinic this week.

Those who are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine can drive up to Herman Clark Stadium between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday to get a shot.

Pre-registration is not required but it is encouraged. Visit the city's website here to pre-register and obtain the QR code for scanning at the clinic, which will help expedite the process.

Vaccines are free and no health information is needed or collected. Patients need to bring a form of identification, such as a driver's license or passport.

The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are available as well as the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

A total of 220 people were vaccinated on the clinic's first day last week, a news release said.