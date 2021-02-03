Fort Worth Hispanic Chamber Offers Free COVID-19 Test Kits to Members

This week, small businesses in Fort Worth can start applying for free rapid COVID-19 tests through the Fort Worth Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

“Our community has been devastated by the loss of loved ones and community leaders,” FWHCC President/CEO Anette Landeros said in a news release. “Our Chamber feels a sense of duty to help in any way possible, which now includes coordinating the dissemination of free COVID test kits so that small businesses can test employees and help keep their workers safe. Faster confirmation of a positive COVID case will hopefully help us slow the spread.”

FWHCC is a partner in a statewide program managed by the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to support chambers of commerce in Texas.

The test kits are for businesses with fewer than 500 employees. Businesses can register for the free test kits beginning on Feb. 4 by visiting www.fwhcc.org or calling 817-625-5411.