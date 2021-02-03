Fort Worth

Fort Worth Hispanic Chamber Offers Free COVID-19 Test Kits to Members

Businesses with fewer than 500 employees can start applying Thursday

By Deborah Ferguson

This week, small businesses in Fort Worth can start applying for free rapid COVID-19 tests through the Fort Worth Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

“Our community has been devastated by the loss of loved ones and community leaders,” FWHCC President/CEO Anette Landeros said in a news release. “Our Chamber feels a sense of duty to help in any way possible, which now includes coordinating the dissemination of free COVID test kits so that small businesses can test employees and help keep their workers safe. Faster confirmation of a positive COVID case will hopefully help us slow the spread.”

FWHCC is a partner in a statewide program managed by the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to support chambers of commerce in Texas.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Corinth 1 hour ago

2 Injured After Suspect Fires Shots at Police Officers in Corinth

The test kits are for businesses with fewer than 500 employees. Businesses can register for the free test kits beginning on Feb. 4 by visiting www.fwhcc.org or calling 817-625-5411.

This article tagged under:

Fort Worthcovid-19 testingFort Worth Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us