Fort Worth

Fort Worth Has Free COVID-19 Test Kits for Residents While Supplies Last

Vaccines, tests are also being provided at libraries on Thursday and Friday

The City of Fort Worth will be giving away free COVID-19 home test kits to residents at some libraries this week.

The rapid test kits will be available to residents on a first-come, first-served basis from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Feb. 10-11 at the libraries listed below.

  • East Berry Library - 4300 E. Berry Street
  • East Regional Library - 6301 Bridge Street
  • Ella Mae Shamblee Library - 62 Evans Avenue
  • Golden Triangle Library - 4264 Golden Triangle Boulevard
  • Northside Library - 601 Park Street
  • Ridglea Library 3628 Bernie Anderson Avenue
  • Riverside Library - 2913 Yucca Avenue
  • Wedgwood Library - 3816 Kimberly Lane.

The kits, up to four per vehicle, will be available at a drive-up location outside the library.

The city also said they will be offering COVID-19 vaccines and testing at the libraries.

