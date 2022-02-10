Fort Worth Has Free COVID-19 Test Kits for Residents While Supplies Last

The City of Fort Worth will be giving away free COVID-19 home test kits to residents at some libraries this week.
The rapid test kits will be available to residents on a first-come, first-served basis from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Feb. 10-11 at the libraries listed below.
- East Berry Library - 4300 E. Berry Street
- East Regional Library - 6301 Bridge Street
- Ella Mae Shamblee Library - 62 Evans Avenue
- Golden Triangle Library - 4264 Golden Triangle Boulevard
- Northside Library - 601 Park Street
- Ridglea Library 3628 Bernie Anderson Avenue
- Riverside Library - 2913 Yucca Avenue
- Wedgwood Library - 3816 Kimberly Lane.
The kits, up to four per vehicle, will be available at a drive-up location outside the library.
The city also said they will be offering COVID-19 vaccines and testing at the libraries.