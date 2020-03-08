Fort Bend County Reports 3 More Presumptive Positive Cases of Coronavirus

Fort Bend County health officials reported three additional presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the Houston-area county's total to six.

All three are travel-related cases. One of the patients was not part of the group involved in the other Houston-area cases, but was on the same cruise in Egypt at a later date, according to Fort Bend County Health and Human Services.

The new Fort Bend cases include a man in his 70s who was exhibiting symptoms and discharged from the hospital in good condition; a woman in her 60s who had mild symptoms that have resolved; and a man in his 70s with one day of fever, which resolved.

All three people are in isolation at home, health officials said.

People who have recently returned to the U.S. from areas where a COVID-19 outbreak have been reported must monitor fever, cough and difficulty breathing for at least 14 days, the health department said.

If symptoms develop, seek medical care but first call ahead and tell the healthcare professional about travel and symptoms.

People who have not been around anyone with COVID-19 or who have not visited an ongoing outbreak area are not at risk, according to the health department.

How to Avoid 2019-nCoV Infection:

The best way to prevent infection is to take precautions to avoid exposure to this virus, which are similar to the precautions you take to avoid the flu. CDC always recommends these everyday actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, including:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

*Information shared from the Office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott