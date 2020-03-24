First Case of Coronavirus Reported in Hunt County

Health officials in Hunt County reported the first case of coronavirus in the county on Tuesday.
The patient is a 50-64-year-old female from the southwest corner of the county.
Officials with the Hunt County Health Department is now investigating, including the patient's close contacts and immediate relatives.
*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.