coronavirus

First Case of Coronavirus Reported in Hunt County

By Matt Jackson

coronavirus generic 3

Health officials in Hunt County reported the first case of coronavirus in the county on Tuesday.

The patient is a 50-64-year-old female from the southwest corner of the county.

Officials with the Hunt County Health Department is now investigating, including the patient's close contacts and immediate relatives.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

coronavirus Mar 23

What We Know About Coronavirus Cases in North Texas, Around the State

coronavirus Mar 13

Your Guide to the COVID-19 Coronavirus Pandemic

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusHunt County
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas Connects Us Coronavirus Pandemic Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV About NBC 5
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us