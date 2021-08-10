Face Masks Now Required While Indoors on TCU Campus

Officials at Texas Christian University announced Tuesday that face masks will be required inside all campus buildings, effective immediately.

Face masks must cover the nose and mouth and must be worn by all students, staff, faculty and visitors while indoors. That includes all instructional spaces, non-private office spaces or common areas, classrooms, common meeting space, break rooms or lounge areas dining facilities, except when eating or drinking, unions and public event space, the University Rec Center, elevators and hallways and public restrooms.

Face coverings may be removed while eating or drinking and are optional in private spaces such as private offices or residential rooms.

TCU said in an official release "Due to the current Tarrant County Community Spread Level of “High Transmission,” TCU requires that face masks be worn in all indoor campus spaces to help protect the health and safety of our community. Disposable masks are readily available at primary building entrances. TCU will continue to monitor county transmission and confirmed vaccinations in our community."