Ellis County Hosting Two Additional Days of COVID-19 Testing

Ellis County is hosting two additional days of COVID-19 mobile testing on Monday and Tuesday.

GoGetTested, contracted by the Texas Department of State Health Services, will be hosting the free testing at First Baptist Church, 450 East U.S. 287 in Waxahachie.

Testing will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The tests administered are mouth swab tests. Residents are asked not to consume any food or beverages 30 minutes prior to testing.

Residents can schedule a time to get tested here.

The site accepts residents who are and are not exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19.