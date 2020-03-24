coronavirus

Ellis County Approves a ‘Stay Home, Stay Safe’ Order

By Matt Jackson

NBC 5 News

County Commissioners in Ellis County approved a “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order Tuesday night.

According to the Ellis County Local Health Authority, there are currently eight confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ellis county, with an additional20 people currently under monitoring.

The disaster declaration will go into effect at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. The order will be effective through11:59p.m. on Friday, April 03, 2020, unless extended by the Ellis County Commissioners Court or rescinded by the Ellis County Judge.

The order states that all individuals currently living within Ellis County are ordered to shelter at their place of residence.

Individuals may leave their residences only for essential activities, or to provide or perform essential governmental functions, or to operate essential businesses.

The order also states that restaurants with or without drive-in or drive-through services and microbreweries, micro-distilleries, or wineries may only provide take out, delivery, or drive-through services.

You can read the full order below.

coronavirusEllis County
