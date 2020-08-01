DeSoto

DeSoto City Hall to Close Monday for ‘Anti-COVID-19 Sanitization'

City hall will reopen Tuesday

DeSoto City Hall will be closed Monday for a "precautionary anti-COVID-19 sanitization" after an outside contractor working in the building tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the city says.

The city hall will reopen Tuesday.

The city learned of the positive test late Friday in a contractor who had worked on an HVAC project in the building.

Nearby facilities that are not connected to city hall will remain, like the public library and the recreation center, according to the city.

The DeSoto Municipal Court, which is inside the city hall, offers many of its services online. Those who need to resolve their court cases can text the Municipal Court Clerk at 972-737-7558 or video conference the Judge between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday by joining a Zoom meeting with ID 582-661-129.

For payment on any "date sensitive services," the city will take the closure Monday into account.

