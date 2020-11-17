Denton County Tops 20,000 Total COVID-19 Cases Tuesday, No New Deaths

One day after reporting a single-day record of both COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, Denton County health officials confirm another grim milestone Tuesday after topping 20,000 infections since March.

Denton County Public Health officials added 244 new cases Tuesday, 130 of which are active while the remaining 114 cases have already cleared recovery protocol. The number of active cases increases the countywide total for COVID-19 cases to 20,151.

Denton County is also reporting 16,047 estimated recoveries and 3,958 estimated active cases.

Officials confirmed no new deaths related to the virus, keeping the county's total number of fatalities related to the virus at 146.

Denton County Public Health is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center on Friday, Nov. 20 at North Central Texas College Exchange Parking Garage at 319 E. Sycamore Street in Denton. Eligible community members must reside in Denton County, pre-register by calling 940-349-2585, and have not previously tested positive for COVID-19. Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 a.m.

Denton County is also providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.

To minimize the spread of COVID-19, DCPH asks all community members to continue to: