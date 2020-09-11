Denton County Reports 61 COVID-19 Cases Friday; DSHS Adds 70 to Collin County

Denton County Public Health reported the addition of 61 cases of the virus Friday while the Texas Department of State Health Services added 70 to Collin County's total.

Of the latest 61 cases in Denton County, 46 are active while the remaining 15 cases are from the DSHS's state backlog.

The county, which reported no deaths Friday, has recorded 105 COVID-19 related deaths since March. The countywide total for cases stands at 10,977 with 9,334 estimated recoveries and 1,538 estimated active cases.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in The Colony on Tuesday, Sept. 15. Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 a.m. The testing center will be held at Hawaiian Falls at 4400 Paige Road. Eligible community members are those who have had symptoms of COVID-19 within the past seven days, essential employees, individuals 60 years and older, as well as individuals who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. All community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585.

Denton County is also providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.

To minimize the spread of COVID-19, DCPH asks all community members to continue to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household.

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household.

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently.

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab result.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported an additional 70 cases of COVID-19 in Collin County Friday, bringing the county's total to 11,804.

To date, according to DSHS data provided to the county, Collin County has 11,102 estimated recoveries through Friday and 122 deaths attributed to the virus since March.