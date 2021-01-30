Denton County Reports 307 COVID-19 Cases Saturday; 331 Cases, 7 Deaths Added in Collin County

Denton County health officials reported 307 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, while the Texas Department of State Health Services added 331 cases and seven deaths in Collin County.

Of the 307 new cases reported Saturday afternoon, Denton County Public Health confirmed 267 are active. The countywide total for cases stands at 53,554 with 37,931 estimated recoveries and 15,305 estimated active cases.

The county did not report any additional deaths Saturday. There have been a total of 318 COVID-19 deaths in Denton County.

DCPH reported hospital capacity at 73% occupied with 206 available beds, five of which are in ICUs.

The county health department also reported 89 of 276 ventilators were occupied. As of Saturday, the county reported 171 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Denton County, 42 of whom are in the ICU.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin - Search Waitlist | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 469-749-9900. In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

Collin County

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported an additional 331 cases of COVID-19 in Collin County on Saturday bringing the county's total number of cases to 61,854.

To date, according to DSHS data, Collin County has 57,340 estimated recoveries through Saturday and 573 deaths attributed to the virus since March.

The state has not revealed any information about the seven most recent Collin County victims of the virus.

According to Collin County Health Care Services, 496 people were hospitalized with the virus as of Friday.