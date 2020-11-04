Denton County Reports 201 COVID-19 Cases Wednesday; State Adds 284 Cases in Collin County, 3 Deaths

Denton County Public Health reported another 201 COVID-19 cases Wednesday with no new deaths to report since Saturday. In Collin County, the state health department added 284 more cases along with three more deaths.

Of the latest 201 cases in Denton County, 141 are active while the remaining 60 cases are from the DSHS's state backlog. The countywide total for cases stands at 17,635 with 14,360 estimated recoveries and 3,137 estimated active cases.

Denton County Public Health is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center on Friday at the University of North Texas' Discovery Park at 3940 N. Elm Street. Eligible community members must reside in Denton County, pre-register by calling 940-349-2585, and have not previously tested positive for COVID-19. Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 a.m.

Denton County is also providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.

To minimize the spread of COVID-19, DCPH asks all community members to continue to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household.

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household.

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently.

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab result.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported an additional 284 cases of COVID-19 in Collin County Wednesday bringing the county's total number of cases to 19,189.

To date, according to DSHS data, Collin County has 17,822 estimated recoveries through Monday and 193 deaths attributed to the virus since March.

The state has not revealed any information about the most recent Collin County victims of the virus.