Denton County Reports 14 New Cases of COVID-19

Health officials reported Wednesday 14 additional cases of the new coronavirus in Denton County, bringing the total in the county to 846.

Denton County Public Health also reported 406 total recoveries -- 10 more than Tuesday.

Six of the new cases are in Denton and five are in unincorporated parts of the county. There is one new case each in Dallas, Lake Dallas and Lewisville.

The county opened its first drive-thru testing site Saturday.

"We've received all results back from the individuals who were tested at DCPH's first drive-thru COVID-19 testing center this past Saturday," Director of Denton County Public Health Dr. Matt Richardson said. "From those 178 tests administered, 22 tests were positive for COVID-19. Our team is reaching out to all individuals tested to provide results."

The county is adding a drive-thru testing site Friday in the parking lot of Dillard's at Music City Mall in Lewisville. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and residents must pre-register to be tested by calling 940-349-2585.

People eligible for testing must have COVID-19 symptoms or have had symptoms within the previous seven days. Asymptomatic first responders, healthcare workers, long-term care facility staff, and transportation workers are also eligible.

