Denton County Reports 119 New COVID-19 Cases Saturday; DSHS Adds 77 to Collin County

Denton County Public Health reported 119 cases of the virus Saturday while the Texas Department of State Health Services added 77 to Collin County's total.

Of the latest 119 cases in Denton County, 62 are active while the remaining cases are from the DSHS's state backlog. The cases decreased the 7-day average for new cases from 132 cases per day to 128 cases per day; the 14-day average increased from 119 cases per day to 121 cases per day.

The county has recorded 100 COVID-19 related deaths since March. The countywide total for cases stands at 9,994 with 7,866 estimated recoveries and 2,028 estimated active cases.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Lewisville on Tuesday, Sept. 1. Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 a.m. The testing center will be held at Westside Baptist Church at 900 Bellaire Boulevard. Eligible community members are those who have had symptoms of COVID-19 within the past seven days, essential employees, individuals 60 years and older, as well as individuals who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. All community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585.

Denton County is also providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported an additional 77 cases of COVID-19 in Collin County Saturday, bringing the county's total to 10,889.

The county recently published a warning on their dashboard saying they believe their active case count was overstated and that they lacked confidence in the data being provided by the Texas Department of State Health Services.

On Thursday, the state data changed dramatically to show more than 4,600 more recoveries, dropping the active case number to 521 cases. NBC 5 has reached out to county health officials to see if they had more confidence in the latest data from the state, but they have not yet replied. Collin County Judge Chris Hill did post to his Facebook page Friday afternoon saying "the nonsense continues for another day" and said the numbers supplied this week by the DSHS don't add up.

The number of active cases in the county on Saturday, according to the DSHS, is 669. But, to the judge's point, subtracting the deaths and recovered cases from the total cases gives you 558 and not 669.

To date, according to DSHS data provided to the county, Collin County has 10,220 estimated recoveries through Friday and 111 deaths attributed to the virus since March.

Details about the latest three deaths announced Friday and Saturday in Collin County have not been made available.