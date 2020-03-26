Denton County Judge to Provide Update Thursday on COVID-19 Efforts

Denton County will host a press conference at Denton County Courthouse-on-the-Square at 3 p.m. on Thursday regarding COVID-19 updates.

Denton County Judge Andy Eads will be in attendance, along with Denton County Public Health and Denton County Department of Development and Emergency Services.

While it's not clear what Eads plans to address, earlier this week he issued a shelter-in-place order in the county. Eads also discussed the first cases of COVID-19 coming from within the Denton State-Supported Living Center, a sprawling campus where more than 400 people with intellectual and developmental disabilities live. The residents, whom the state says are either medically fragile or suffer from behavioral problems, are cared for by approximately 1,400 employees at the center.

Denton County officials issued a mandatory, county-wide stay-at-home order Tuesday, asking people to stay home in an attempt to stall the spread of COVID-19.

As of Thursday morning, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases at the home had grown to seven. Earlier this week, Eads said he'd expect more COVID-19 cases to come from the center and that an outbreak at the home could be overwhelming.

On Wednesday, NBC 5 Investigates reported county leaders have asked Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to provide a temporary hospital on the sprawling campus.

In a letter to the governor, Eads and Denton Mayor Chris Watts said, “Many residents have pre-existing health conditions that leave them especially vulnerable to diseases that have a disproportionate mortality on the medically compromised" adding residents have, "intellectual or developmental disabilities” that make it hard for them to understand simple isolation protocol and social distancing instructions.

Eads told NBC 5 Investigates they heard back from the governor's office quickly.

“They have heard our concerns. They share our concerns. And they share the desire to get the resources here as soon as possible,” Eads said.

The state has 13 state-supported living centers, but the DSSLC is the only state-supported living center in Dallas-Fort Worth.