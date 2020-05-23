Denton County

Denton County Adds 7 New Cases of COVID-19

The countywide total stands at 1,212

By Chris Blake

NBC 5 News

Health officials in Denton County reported seven new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, raising the countywide total to 1,212.

Denton County Public Health also reported the 616th recovery from the new coronavirus.

Friday, officials reported the county's 30th coronavirus-related death.

Four of the cases reported Saturday are in Lewisville and there is one each in Carrollton, The Colony and Corinth, according to Denton County Public Health.

For information on COVID-19 testing in Denton County, click here.

