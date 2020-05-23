Denton County Adds 7 New Cases of COVID-19

Health officials in Denton County reported seven new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, raising the countywide total to 1,212.

Denton County Public Health also reported the 616th recovery from the new coronavirus.

Friday, officials reported the county's 30th coronavirus-related death.

Four of the cases reported Saturday are in Lewisville and there is one each in Carrollton, The Colony and Corinth, according to Denton County Public Health.

