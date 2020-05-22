Denton County Reports 30th COVID-19 Death Friday, Adds 17 New Cases

Officials in Denton County reported the county's 30th COVID-19 related death Friday along with 17 new cases.

The latest person to die in the county after contracting the virus was a Carrollton woman in her 60s.

“Please include, in your thoughts and prayers, the family of the individual who has passed as a result of COVID-19,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “As we continue to report additional deaths and cases connected to COVID-19, we also report recoveries as well.”

Of the recoveries, DCPH added five people to that total Friday bringing the number of COVID-19 survivors to 615.

Eads added that he hoped the survivors would consider donating plasma to help those still struggling to overcome the infection.

We hope those who have recovered from COVID-19 will consider donating plasma to help those suffering with severe COVID-19 complications. You can contact Carter BloodCare to donate at 1-800-366-2834.”

According to data released by the Denton County Public Health Department, there are 560 people in the county with active cases of the virus.

DCPH also confirmed 17 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19. This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 1,205 confirmed COVID-19 cases.