coronavirus

Denton County Adds 6 More COVID-19 Cases Friday, Total of 15

Denton County adds six more cases of COVID-19 to growing Metroplex total

By Frank Heinz

NBC 5 News

Denton County public health officials say six more people have been infected with COVID-19, bringing the county's total number of cases so far to 15.

The new cases were confirmed in Aubrey, Denton, Frisco, Little Elm, Justin and Prosper. The cases were the first cases for the communities of Aubrey, Justin and Little Elm.

No further information about the patients was released, including where they became infected with the virus.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

coronavirus 2 hours ago

What We Know About Coronavirus Cases in North Texas, Around the State

coronavirus Mar 13

Your Guide to the COVID-19 Coronavirus Pandemic

As of this writing, there are 143 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in North Texas; three people have died.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusDenton CountyLewisvilleDentonFrisco
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas Connects Us Coronavirus Pandemic Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV About NBC 5
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us