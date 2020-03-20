Denton County Adds 6 More COVID-19 Cases Friday, Total of 15

Denton County public health officials say six more people have been infected with COVID-19, bringing the county's total number of cases so far to 15.

The new cases were confirmed in Aubrey, Denton, Frisco, Little Elm, Justin and Prosper. The cases were the first cases for the communities of Aubrey, Justin and Little Elm.

No further information about the patients was released, including where they became infected with the virus.

As of this writing, there are 143 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in North Texas; three people have died.