Denton County Adds 12 New Cases of COVID-19

Officials in Denton County reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, raising the countywide total to 1,224.

Denton County Public Health also reported three new recoveries from the coronavirus, bringing the number of recoveries to 619. Thirty people have died after testing positive for COVID-19 in Denton County.

Three of the new cases are in Lewisville and there are two new cases each in Carrollton and Dallas. There is one new case each in Corinth, Denton, Flower Mound, North Lake and Oak Point.

