Denton County

Denton County Adds 12 New Cases of COVID-19

By Chris Blake

NBC 5 News

Officials in Denton County reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, raising the countywide total to 1,224.

Denton County Public Health also reported three new recoveries from the coronavirus, bringing the number of recoveries to 619. Thirty people have died after testing positive for COVID-19 in Denton County.

Three of the new cases are in Lewisville and there are two new cases each in Carrollton and Dallas. There is one new case each in Corinth, Denton, Flower Mound, North Lake and Oak Point.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

Dallas County 2 hours ago

Dallas County Reports 211th Coronavirus-Related Death

coronavirus 4 hours ago

Joint Task Force to Provide COVID-19 Testing in Texas Nursing Homes

Click here for information about Denton County's testing centers.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Denton Countycoronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us