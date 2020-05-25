Denton, Collin Counties Report Handful of New COVID-19 Cases Monday, No New Deaths

The health departments in Denton and Collin county continue to report low numbers of new cases of the 2019 novel coronavirus.

On Monday, Denton County Public Health reported nine new cases of COVID-19 along with no new deaths and two recoveries.

Denton County currently has 1,233 total cases, 582 active cases, 30 deaths and 621 recoveries.

In Collin County, the public health department reported only six new cases, no new deaths and two more recoveries.

Collin County currently has 1,157 total cases, 319 active cases, 33 deaths and 805 recoveries.

Denton County Public Health is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in The Colony on Friday, May 29. The testing center will be held at The Colony Five Star Complex at 4100 Blair Oaks Drive from 8 a.m. to noon. Eligible community members are those who have symptoms of COVID-19, or have been symptomatic within the past seven days. All essential employees are also eligible for free testing. Community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585.

A listing of statewide COVID-19 testing sites can be found here.