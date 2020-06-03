coronavirus

Denton, Collin Counties Report 48 New COVID-19 Cases Wednesday, 1 Death

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (orange)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

County health departments in Denton and Collin counties together reported a total of 48 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday with one death.

The death occurred in Collin County in Plano on Tuesday, according to Collin County Health Care Services. An 89-year-old man from Frisco with COVID-19 and underlying health conditions died late Tuesday night at a hospital in Plano.

This is the 36th fatality of a county resident known to have COVID-19.

The Texas Department of State Health Services is now reporting new cases, monitoring and tracing in Collin County. On Wednesday, they reported 29 new cases in the county, bringing the total to 1,346 with 942 recoveries and 368 active infections.

The Denton County Health Department Wednesday confirmed 19 new cases with zero new deaths. The county has 1,435 total infections of COVID-19 with 698 recoveries and 705 active cases.

