Denton, Collin Counties Report 190 New Cases Thursday, No New Deaths

Health departments in Denton and Collin counties reported a combined 190 new COVID-19 cases Thursday along with no new coronavirus-related deaths.

Collin County Health Care Services reported 39 new cases of the coronavirus Thursday, bringing the total number of cases since March to 10,451.

The 7-day average for new cases in Collin County dropped from 295 cases per day to 267 cases per day while the 14-day average dropped from 254 cases per day to 241 cases per day.

There are 5,709 people who are estimated to have recovered from the virus in the county leaving an estimated 4,640 active cases.

Denton County Public Health reported 151 new cases of the virus Thursday with no new deaths.

Denton County's 7-day average for new cases climbed to 109 cases per day Thursday; the 14-day average climbed to 105 cases per day.

DCPH said Wednesday that the recent backlog of cases being filed by the state health department included 800 positive tests not previously reported in Denton County. All of the cases are older than one week and go as far back as June. In addition to the positive cases, the state also assigned thousands of tests performed to the county, rendering their previous data on positivity rates invalid. As a result, the county health department said they will no longer report a positivity rate because it was reliant upon numbers supplied by the DSHS.

The county has recorded 90 COVID-19 related deaths since March. The countywide total for cases stands at 8,841 with 6,158 estimated recoveries and 2,593 estimated active cases.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Denton on Friday, Aug. 21. Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 a.m. The testing center will be held at the University of North Texas’ Discovery Park at 3940 N. Elm Street. DCPH is also providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Carrollton on Tuesday, Aug. 25. Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 a.m. The testing center will be held at Horizon Unitarian Universalist Church at 1641 W. Hebron Parkway.

Eligible community members are those who have had symptoms of COVID-19 within the past seven days, essential employees, individuals 60 years and older, as well as individuals who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. All community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585.

Denton County is also providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.