Denton, Collin Counties Report 183 New Cases of COVID-19 Wednesday

Health departments in Denton and Collin counties reported a combined 183 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday with no new deaths.

Collin County Public Health reported 101 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the county's total number of infections to 1,967. They also announced the recovery of 17 more people, bringing the total number of survivors to 1,315. There are estimated to be 614 active cases remaining in the county.

There have been 38 deaths in the county since March.

Denton County Public Health reported 82 new cases of the virus Wednesday with 14 new recoveries and no new deaths. The countywide total stands at 1,893 with 975 recoveries. An estimated 882 people are still fighting the virus in Denton County.

DCPH said one case has been removed from the cumulative count after completing the epidemiologic investigation and identifying a duplicate report of a single case.

“These growing numbers underscore prevention strategies,” stated Dr. Matt Richardson, Director of Public Health. “Simply put, masks and physical distancing are now more important than ever.”

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Little Elm on Friday, June 19. The testing center will be held at Little Elm ISD’s Athletic Complex at 1151 E. Eldorado Parkway from 8 a.m. until noon. Eligible community members are those who have had symptoms of COVID-19 within the past seven days, essential employees, individuals 60 years and older, as well as individuals who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. All community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585.

