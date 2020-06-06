Denton, Collin Counties Add a Combined 36 Cases of COVID-19

County and state officials Saturday reported a combined 36 new cases of COVID-19 in Denton and Collin counties.

Denton County Public Health reported 19 new cases, raising the countywide total to 1,486. Two of the new cases were reported at the Denton State Supported Living Center, which has seen eight additional COVID-19 cases since May 30, after holding its count to 55 for more than two weeks.

Officials have reported 704 recoveries from the coronavirus in Denton County.

The Texas Department of State Health Services, which has taken over reporting Collin County data, reported 17 new cases in the county, bringing the total to 1,447. There have been 1,023 recoveries from the coronavirus in Collin County.

In addition to the DSSLC, Denton County's new cases were reported in Carrollton, The Colony, Denton, Fort Worth, Frisco, Lake Dallas, Little Elm and Prosper.

Collin County has stopped reporting cases on a city-by-city basis, instead relying on the overall county numbers reported by the Texas Department of State Health Services.