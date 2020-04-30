Dallas

Dallas Mayor Johnson to Discuss Reopening City, Economic Recovery Plan

Mayor expected to speak at 5 p.m. from Dallas City Hall

mayor eric johnson
NBC 5 News

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson will hold a news conference Thursday at 5 p.m. to discuss businesses reopening and the city's economic recovery plan.

On Friday, May 1, many businesses in Texas including restaurants, malls, movie theaters will be allowed to reopen with a limitation of 25% capacity.

The plan is the first phase of Gov. Greg Abbott's Open Texas plan. Phase two, which is expected to begin sometime in mid May, is expected to allow bars, salons, massage parlors and other businesses to then reopen to customers.

Johnson's news conference, which is expected to begin at about 5 p.m., will be streamed live in the player at the top of this page.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins on Thursday warned that though the restrictions were easing it was not time to get lax taking protections against the virus.

"With the governor's order set to open still more businesses tomorrow, your smart decisions to protect you, your family and the community are more important than ever," Jenkins said. "It's beautiful weather and we've been cooped up for over a month, but the underlying advice based on science from the health experts has not changed. Stay Home, Save Lives is he best way to flatten the curve."

Dallas County reported a record number of 179 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the county's total to more than 3,500.

This article tagged under:

DallascoronavirusEric Johnson
