Dallas Mayor Hosts 2-Day Virtual Job Fair

By Larry Collins

Thursday, from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. RecruitMilitary will hold a virtual job fair for North Texas veterans and their spouses.

The COVID-19 crisis has caused hardships for many who live and work in Dallas.

“Unemployment numbers have just resin astronomically and we’re at a situation where we are doing our best to help,” Workforce Solutions of Greater Dallas representative Steven Bridges said.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson came up with the idea for a “Hire Dallas” virtual job fair which will run Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Twenty-seven employers who are looking to hire for nearly 1,800 openings will connect with job hunters on the Workforce Solutions of Greater Dallas’ virtual platform.

“It offers the employers an opportunity to match up with the job seekers and to get in there and chat and for the job seekers to get in there and see what opportunities they have,” Bridges said. “We’re just trying to get people to work as quickly as possible to stimulate the economy and keep things going in a positive direction.”

To register and attend the Hire Dallas Job Fair visit HERE.

