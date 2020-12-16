Dallas Frontline Workers Spotlight Vaccine Importance and Safety

Two, North Texas frontline workers joined NBC 5 Today live to talk about their experience with the Pfizer COVID vaccine that was rolled out this week.

Dr. Brad Sellers, medical director of the emergency department at Methodist Dallas Medical Center, and TonyChris Nnaka, a COVID-19 critical care nurse and associate manager at Parkland Hospital said they have both received the vaccine.

The two talked about safety data coming with the vaccine and their hope for the future as more doses roll out.

