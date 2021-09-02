Dallas Firefighter Dies From COVID-19

A Dallas firefighter died Thursday after a long battle with COVID-19.

Driver Engineer, David Leos had been in the ICU at Parkland Hospital, fighting COVID-19.

Dallas Fire-Rescue said Leos had been with the department for 40 years and leaves behind a wife and eight children.

"This is a tragic loss for our department; especially for his brother, Lieutenant Marty Leos, and Son, Lieutenant David Leos, Jr., who have followed admirably in their brother/father’s footsteps," DFR said in a press release.

Fellow firefighters held a vigil for Leos Wednesday night outside of Parkland Hospital.

Friends described Leos as a fighter, who had battled Leukemia and overcame it.

"We ask that you keep David’s family, and the department, in your thoughts and prayers and we lean on one another for support during this most challenging time," DFR said in a press release.