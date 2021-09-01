Dallas

Vigil Held for Dallas Firefighter Battling COVID-19

There was a large show of support Wednesday night for a Dallas firefighter who's battling COVID-19 at Parkland Hospital.
David Leos has been with Dallas Fire-Rescue for over 40 years.

He's currently in the ICU fighting for his life.

Fellow firefighters organized the vigil for him.

"I'd say compassion and strength are two defining qualities of this man. He's a firefighter. He's a rough and tumble, but when you meet Dave, and you look into his eyes, you can just tell he's a compassionate human being," said Christian Hinojosa, Board Member of the Hispanic Firefighters Association.

Fellow firefighters also describe Leos as a fighter, who battled Leukemia and overcame it.

