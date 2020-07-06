Dallas Fire Rescue

Dallas Fire-Rescue to Receive $850,000 Federal Grant for PPE: Sen. John Cornyn

This grant will be used for personal protective equipment and related supplies.

NBC 5 News

Dallas is receiving a $846,260.87 federal grant to enhance operations and safety for Dallas Fire-Rescue in response to the coronavirus pandemic, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) announced last week.

The funding was appropriated by the CARES Act, which Cornyn supported in March, and comes through the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program, which aims to strengthen the nation's overall level of preparedness and ability to respond to fire and related hazards.

"Firefighters are on the front lines of keeping our communities safe, and they deserve every resource possible at their disposal," said Cornyn. "I applaud area leaders for their work to obtain this grant, and I'm grateful to the Trump Administration for supporting the City of Dallas."

Through July 4, Dallas Fire-Rescue said a total of 55 firefighters and civilian employees have tested positive for COVID-19. To date, 35 have fully recovered and returned to work; 68 are in quarantine for both on-duty and off-duty exposure.

