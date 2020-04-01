Dallas ‘Curve Rising’ With 100 New COVID-19 Cases; Two More Deaths Wednesday



Dallas County Health and Human Services reports another 100 positive cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, including the county's 14th and 15th deaths.

The latest victims of the virus include a man in his 50s who was a resident of Mesquite and a woman in her 80s who was a resident of Garland. They were both critically ill in area hospitals before they passed, but it's not clear if they had any ongoing, chronic health conditions prior to being infected with COVID-19.

The latest number of confirmed cases bring the county's total number of infected people to 731.

"We’re beginning to see the curve rise and we all must do our part to exercise personal responsibility," said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

County officials said the number of ICU hospitalizations from COVID-19 in the last week exceeded the peak week of ICU hospitalizations from influenza during the 2019-2020 season.

The city of Dallas released data Tuesday showing the number of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators in the county compared to the number currently in use. Those statistics are below (it's worth mentioning the numbers are from a snapshot in time and fluctuate throughout the day).

Of those hospitalized, 59 people were admitted to intensive care units, and 42 received mechanical ventilation, according to Dallas County.

Here are the aggregate totals for Tuesday as reported by the eight hospitals:

Total beds : 2,868

: 2,868 Beds occupied : 1,542

: 1,542 Total ICU beds : 361

: 361 ICU beds occupied : 204

: 204 Total ventilators : 342

: 342 Ventilators in use: 139

Dallas County is only releasing detailed information about the cities where those infected by COVID-19 live on Tuesdays and Fridays.

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.