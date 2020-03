The first confirmed COVID-19 patient in Dallas County went home from the hospital Saturday, officials say.

The 77-year-old man went home in "great shape," tweeted Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

Jenkins added the man's wife also tested positive for COVID-19, but was not sick enough to be hospitalized.

The 77-year-old was described as an "out-of-state" traveler with an extensive travel history.