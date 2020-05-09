Dallas County Reports 8 More Deaths Due to COVID-19, 250 New Cases

Officials in Dallas County reported 250 additional cases of COVID-19 Saturday and eight more deaths associated with the novel coronavirus.

Saturday marked the seventh straight day Dallas County Health and Human Services has reported at least 234 new cases of COVID-19.

The report raises the number of COVID-19 cases in the county to 5,619 and number of deaths to 143.

Dallas County does not report recoveries from COVID-19, however the Texas Department of State Health Services posts an estimated number of recoveries on its site and lists 2,294 for Dallas County.

Residents should continue to avoid crowds, practice six foot distancing, wear a cloth covering at businesses and on public transportation and practice good hygiene. #StayHomeSaveLives to #FlattenTheCurve — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) May 9, 2020

"Today’s numbers close out our week, which has seen more positive cases than ever before," Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said. "For the week, we had a total of 1,720 cases, a 246 daily average and 33 deaths. That compares to 990, 141 and 29 for the previous week. Residents should continue to avoid crowds, practice six foot distancing, wear a cloth covering at businesses and on public transportation and practice good hygiene."

The eight reported deaths were in a Garland man in his 30s, a Dallas man in his 50s, a Cockrell Hill man in his 50s, a Dallas man in his 60s, a Balch Springs woman in her 70s, a Dallas man in his 80s, a Richardson woman in her 80s and a Farmers Branch woman in her 80s.

Three of the people who died were residents of long-term care facilities.

