Dallas County Reports 8 More COVID-19-Related Deaths as Case Averages Climb Again

Officials in Dallas County reported 754 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday plus eight more coronavirus-related deaths as the county's seven- and 14-day averages climbed for the second straight day.

The additional eight deaths being reported today are the following:

A man in his 50s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60s who was a resident of the city of Irving. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 60s who was a resident of the city of Cedar Hill. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 70s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 70s who was a resident of the city of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and did not have underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 80s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the city of Grand Prairie. He died in hospice care and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the city of Dallas. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 90s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the city of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

The 885 new cases reported Saturday raised the county's 7-day average from 508 cases per day on Thursday to 605 cases per day; the 14-day average climbed from 511 cases per day on Thursday to 534 cases per day. Both averages are about half of what they were a month ago.

The county has now accumulated 58,067 cases of the virus since testing began in March. There have been 824 deaths attributed in the county to the virus.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said through Friday night there were still 507 people in the county in acute care being treated for the virus and at over the same 24-hour period there were 494 ER visits in the county for people reporting COVID-19 symptoms.

The increase in ER visits represents around 22% of all emergency department visits in the county, according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council.

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.

Jenkins stressed that people with COVID-19 symptoms who have been tested stay home until they receive results -- not wait until they get a positive result to self-isolate. He also continued to emphasize the importance of wearing a face covering, practicing social distancing and limiting trips outside the home.

"We are at the hottest part of the summer, and this is a tough summer for all of us. But my hope is that all of you find laughter and happiness this weekend and as often as possible," he said in a statement. "We need everyone to stay focused on being COVID-safe and the best way to do that is to practice good self-care and find things that make you laugh."