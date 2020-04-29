Dallas County Reports 112 New COVID-19 Cases, 5 Additional Deaths

Dallas County health officials reported Wednesday five more people have died after contracting the new coronavirus and confirmed 112 new cases of COVID-19.

Dallas County Health and Human Services has reported 3,352 cases of the coronavirus and 99 COVID-19 related deaths.

All five people who died had been hospitalized, according to county health officials.

The deaths were in a Dallas man in his 50s, a Mesquite man in his 60s, a Balch Springs man in his 60s, a Dallas woman in her 90s and a Dallas man in his 90s. The latter three people were residents of long-term care facilities.

Of the 99 reported deaths, about 40% have been associated with long-term care facilities, according to DCHHS.

Tuesday, Dallas County reported a new single-day high in the number of new cases and matched the high for the number deaths in one day.

"Today is our fourth highest day of positive tests. Unfortunately, halfway through the week, we are on pace to experience our highest average daily count of COVID-19 cases this week," Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said. "The five deaths yesterday bring the midweek total to 18. These developments illustrate the importance of making smart choices, limiting unnecessary trips to businesses and wearing your face covering at essential businesses and on public transportation."

Of the people hospitalized who said they were employed, 79% work in critical infrastructure, including health care, public health, food and agriculture and public works, according to Dallas County Health and Human Services.

Most cases that have required hospitalization have been in people over 60 years old or with a high-risk health condition.

