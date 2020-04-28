Dallas County Adds 135 COVID-19 Cases, 10 Deaths, Including 17-Year-Old Girl

Another 10 people have died after contracting COVID-19, including a 17-year-old Lancaster girl, according to county health officials who also confirm another 135 new infections.

The latest numbers bring the county's total number of infected to 3,240 and the number of deaths to 94. Dallas County is not reporting any statistics regarding recoveries.

Of those reported to have died, among them are a 17-year-old girl who was a student in the Lancaster Independent School District identified by the district as Jameela Dirrean-Emoni Barber. The district said the teen died of complications related to COVID-19 and that she was an active member of the JROTC and a National Honor Society inductee.

"Her absence leaves us with fond memories, and the explainable sadness of a life gone too soon," the district said in a statement. "While we will strive to move forward, this day in our district is marked by pain and despair. In our journey ahead, we are committed to ensuring that her memory lives on throughout our district."

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said the reports released Tuesday matches the high for the number of deaths reported in the county and that it is the single-day high for the number of new cases.

“The residents who died yesterday range in age from a teenager in Lancaster to a man in his 90s who was long-term care facility resident in Dallas," said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins in a statement.

A listing of those who did is below.

A 17 year-old girl who was a resident of the City of Lancaster, and expired at an area hospital ED.

A man in his 30’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas, and expired at an area hospital ED.

A man in his 30’s who was a resident of the City of Garland, and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the city of Carrollton, and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the city of Lancaster, and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

A man in his 60’s who was an inmate at a state correctional facility, and had been hospitalized.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the city of Dallas, and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the city of Dallas, and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the city of Dallas, who expired in the facility.

A man in his 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the city of Dallas, and had been hospitalized.

“With the governor’s decree yesterday opening up more businesses throughout Texas, both North Texas business owners and residents must be particularly careful in making their best personal responsibility choices," Jenkins said, referring to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's plan to "Open Texas" with a phased approach that begins on Friday. "The White House and most public health experts are cautioning that the safety precautions should not be loosened until deaths and new cases have seen a two week decline and there is sufficient testing in the state to provide protection to workers and patrons in the newly open businesses. Unfortunately, none of these criteria have been met in either the state or in North Texas. So it’s particularly important that you exercise good personal decisions to keep you, your family and our community safe."

“Remember, the governor’s orders may change but the underlying science will not. I strongly recommend everyone take their advice from the CDC and local health authorities as to what is safe for them, their families and our broader community," Jenkins said.

Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, about 77% have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, public health, food and agriculture, public works, and other essential functions. Of cases requiring hospitalization, most have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Of the 94 total deaths reported to date, about 40% have been associated with long-term care facilities.

Dallas County has not been releasing statistics on the number of recoveries in the county. New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays.

