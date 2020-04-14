Dallas City Council to Hear COVID-19 Economic Recovery Assistance Recommendations

Tuesday morning, the City of Dallas’ COVID-19 Economic Recovery and Assistance Committee met to discuss recommendations it hopes to present to Dallas City Council Wednesday.

Dallas’ local economy has taken a hit since COVID-19 cases arrived causing a county-wide shelter-in-place order. Businesses have closed and people have been laid off or furloughed causing personal and industry hardships.

The committee hammered out a mortgage and rental assistance program that would utilize around $13.7 million through different avenues of funding.

This program would include mortgage, rental and/or utility assistance.

“When you hear the discussion on the mortgage rental assistance program it is important for us to really keep the confusion down that this program is to meant in such a way that the resources are going to go to landlords, owners and lenders that will be subject to funds,” Chief of Economic Development and Neighborhood Services Dr. Eric Johnson said. “This is not a program where individuals will get checks from the city of Dallas.”

If approved, the committee hopes to start the program by May 1.