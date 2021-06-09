Dallas Chamber's COVID-19 Vaccine Sweepstakes Includes Air Travel, Sporting Events Among Prizes

A campaign kicks off today June 9, launched by the Dallas Regional Chamber in hopes to encourage 600,000 more North Texans to get vaccinated.

The campaign known as “Taking Care of Business” plans to increase the vaccination percentage in North Texas by 10% this summer.

“Our goal is to get the current 60% vaccination rate to our 70% goal so local businesses can thrive again.”

The sweepstakes, sponsored by DRC Members and local businesses, will be rewarding those who get vaccinated with a chance to win prizes that include roundtrip airplane tickets and sporting events from local teams including the Dallas Cowboys and FC Dallas.

Those that are 16 and older can participate in this sweepstake. This includes Dallas, Collin, Tarrant, and Denton County, residents.

The DRC also plans to partner with local organizations like the Greater Dallas Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Concord Church, and Abounding Prosperity by hosting a phone bank to reach diverse communities during community events throughout the summer to answer any questions about the sweepstakes and information about getting vaccinated.

And do not worry if you cannot make any of these events because the campaign will also be promoting on billboards and social media as well as airing public service announcements on local television channels starting June 23 so that North Texans can access information easily.

There are no plans for a statewide COVID-19 vaccine lottery or sweepstakes. Gov. Greg Abbott (R) said earlier this week that he doesn't believe in using prizes as a motivator to getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

"As it comes to using something like what you've seen in other states, like a lottery for vaccines or some kind of monetary inducement or anything like that, we don't believe in using monetary inducements in the state of Texas."

Visit www.TakeCareofBusinessDFW.org to learn more about the Dallas Chamber's sweepstakes.