Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will appear live on NBC 5 News at 5 p.m. Monday to discuss the upcoming special session, his re-election campaign, and the ongoing fight against COVID-19.

A number of bills the governor hoped to see on his desk before the end of the 87th legislative session were not passed by the House and Senate. One of those bills, the controversial election reform bill is expected to be brought back as a special session item. The governor, who tweeted he'd veto the part of the budget that funds the legislative branch, is expected to discuss the special session and his threat to veto.

NBC 5 also plans to discuss with the governor his re-election campaign in 2022 and how he plans to topple Republican challengers in the March 2022 primary.

Lastly, with about 36% of Texans fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the governor will discuss the latest in the state's fight against the virus amid the ongoing pandemic, including if they plan to ofer any incentives for vaccinations like what's been done in other states.

The interview can be watched live over the air or online in the video player at the top of this article.